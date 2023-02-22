Delhi snooping case: Centre gives nod to prosecute Manish Sisodia, AAP reacts sharply

Top Highlights

> Union Home Ministry has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case in Delhi.

> CBI alleged that AAP proposed to set up the FBU to keep an eye on different ministries, opposition parties, entities and Individuals.

> The AAP dismissed the charges and said that BJP's allegation about "political snooping" is "completely false".

In a major setback to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given its go-ahead to prosecute the leader under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case. The CBI a few weeks ago alleged that the unit was set up in 2015 and was used to spy on ministries, Opposition parties, entities, and individuals.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request for the sanction to prosecute the leader.

Hitting back at the Centre, Sisodia said filing false cases against rivals is a sign of a "weak" and "coward" person. He said more such cases will be filed as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) grows.

“Filing false cases against your competitors is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As Aam Aadmi Party grows, many other cases will be filed,” Sisodia tweeted.

अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर झूठे केस करना एक कमज़ोर और कायर इंसान की निशानी है।



जैसे जैसे आम आदमी पार्टी बढ़ेगी, हम पर और भी बहुत केस किए जाएँगे। https://t.co/hu37UOytyt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 22, 2023

On Sunday, the CBI summoned Sisodia for questioning in the liquor policy case. But he had sought more time, saying that he also holds the finance portfolio of the Delhi government and was busy around the state Budget.

He later told the media that he feared that the CBI would arrest him and that would derail the Budget preparations. The CBI has again summoned him this Sunday.

What is the Snooping Case?

The CBI, in a report released a few weeks ago, claimed that the Feedback Unit (FBU) of the Delhi government was involved in political snooping. The FBU is an extra Constitutional-extra Judicial Intelligence agency, which was headed by Sisodia, the CBI's report said.

The probe agency said that the AAP proposed to set up the FBU to gather relevant information and feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies and institutions falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).



The CBI report said that the unit started functioning from February 1, 2016, with 17 contractual employees most of whom were retired Intelligence Bureau and Central Paramilitary Force officials.

The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure, it said.

It alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015 on setting up the unit, but no agenda note was circulated. No sanction from the L-G was taken for appointments to the FBU, said the CBI.

In 2016, after a complaint was filed by an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance, the CBI initiated a preliminary inquiry into the case.

In its report, the CBI said the "Feedback Unit" collected intelligence on the political activities of persons and issues aligned with AAP's political interest. The report also stated that the "unlawful" functioning of the unit caused loss to the public exchequer.

"This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was allegedly being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU," a CBI officer told news agency ANI.

The central agency had initially registered a preliminary inquiry on a reference from the Delhi government's vigilance department, which had detected irregularities in the FBU.

Later once the CBI report was out, Lieutenant Governor Saxena referred the case to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

AAP’s defence

Dismissing the charges, the AAP said BJP’s allegations of "political snooping" were "completely false". On Wednesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a tweet said the case is "completely fake".

ये बिलकुल झूठा केस है। ये लोग @msisodia जी के पीछे पड़ गए हैं। ये अडानी की जाँच नहीं कराते जिसने लाखों करोड़ का घोटाला किया।

अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों पर झूठे केस करना एक हारे और कायर इंसान की निशानी है।

AAP और @ArvindKejriwal से इतना क्यों डरते हो मोदी जी?

AAP बढ़ेगी तो FIR बढ़ेगी। pic.twitter.com/4Rl5EQOwUB — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 22, 2023

(With agency inputs)

Also read: CBI accepts Manish Sisodia's request for extra time in Delhi liquor case questioning: Latest updates

Also read: Income Tax survey at BBC offices: No one is above law, says Union minister Anurag Thakur