National Capital New Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons. Baijal has sent his resignation to the President Ram Nath Kovind, reported ANI citing sources.

Baijal, took office on December 2016, after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung and was the 21st lieutenant governor of Delhi. He had served in the position for almost 5 years and 4 months.

Baijal, who’s an IAS officer from 1969 batch, had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and was also former vice chairperson of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).