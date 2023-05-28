‘Determined to reclaim Rs 9242.60 crore’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu to meet FM over pension refund

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has announced his intention to meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital to seek a refund of Rs 9242.60 crore deposited by the state government in the New Pension Scheme (NPS). This decision comes after Sukhu's appeal during the eighth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on Saturday, where he urged the central government to direct the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to return the amount.

Speaking at the 'Purani Pension Aabhar Rally' organised for the state's government employees, Sukhu reiterated the Congress government's commitment to fulfilling its pre-poll promise of reinstating the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh. He emphasised that the restoration of the old pension scheme was prioritised in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the new Congress government in the state.

Expressing determination to reclaim the Rs 9242.60 crore deposited in the NPS, Sukhu highlighted that it is the rightful entitlement of the state and vowed to fight for its retrieval. He announced his upcoming visit to Delhi to discuss the matter with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking her support in resolving the issue.

“We are determined to reclaim Rs 9242.60 crore deposited in NPS. It is our right to get the money back and we will fight for it. I will visit Delhi to discuss the matter with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” Sukhu said.

Additionally, Sukhu reassured the employees that the benefits of the old pension scheme would be extended to board-corporation employees. He also mentioned that corporations previously excluded from the scheme would be included in due course, ensuring that a wider range of individuals can benefit from the old pension system.

With this strong stance and commitment from the Chief Minister, the government employees and workers in Himachal Pradesh can remain hopeful that their demands for the restoration of the old pension scheme will be addressed, ultimately ensuring their financial security and well-being.