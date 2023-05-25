'Don't pay bills from June 1,' Karnataka BJP MP asks people, reminds Congress' free power promise

Karnataka: Mysuru MP and BJP leader Pratap Simha on Thursday asked people not to pay electricity bills from June 1 as the Congress had promised free power to every household if voted to power in Karnataka. He also said that women should not take tickets in government buses as this too was promised by the Congress.

"From June 1, if you use less than 200 units of power, please don’t pay the bill. Siddaramaiah said it would be free for him too. He’s not poor, so that means it’s free for all. From June 1, I’ll start a protest in Mysuru and Kodagu regions," the BJP MP said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

"The Congress said they would give free power. Don't pay the bill if it's less than 200 units...Women should not take tickets on government buses from now on. We will fight if the guarantees are not given from June 1," he said.

In its poll manifesto, the Congress had given five guarantees including 200 units of free power to every household. Soon after taking over, chief minister Siddaramaiah gave in-principle approval to implement the party's five guarantees. He said initial estimates indicated that it would cost the exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually.

Today, the BJP leader gave the new government time till June 1 to implement the guarantees without any conditions. And if the free power scheme is not implemented by next month, the saffron party will take to the streets. BJP MP Pratap Simha announced that he will stage a protest in the Mysuru-Kodagu region demanding the implementation of the free power scheme.

Simha also slammed Siddaramaiah for stopping funds for pending projects. "Sir, why did you issue a government order 3 days ago that money should not be released for any project or work? You are telling BJP 40 percent, how much percent did you order?" he said. During the campaign for assembly elections, the Congress accused the BJP of taking a 40 per cent cut in all government works.

In the last few days, there have been reports that some villagers have refused to pay their power bills.

Kannada daily Vartha Bharati on Wednesday reported that a man in Koppal refused to pay the electricity bill and hit Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) staff with footwear. He was heard yelling out that he would not pay the electricity bill. He is also seen verbally abusing and thrashing the GESCOM staff member by hand and with his footwear, Vartha Bharati reported. The GESCOM staff member Manjunath has filed a complaint against Hiremath with the Munirabad Police.

Just two days after the results were announced, villagers in the Chitradurga district refused to pay electricity bills. BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared a video and said people were refusing to pay the power bill and exhorting others also not to do so. "They tell the bill collector that Congress had promised them free electricity, as soon as they came to power...Go take it from them (Congress), they say...," the BJP leader said.