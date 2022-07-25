Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India, calls it ‘achievement of every poor’

Droupadi Murmu has become the 15th President of India after Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana administered the oath of office on Monday.

During her maiden address as the President of India, Murmu said, “Reaching the presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams.”

She further said, “I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India.”

She also took to the President of India’s official Twitter handle to thank her fellow citizens. The tweet read, “Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities.”

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civic and military officers of the government.

After this, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhawan, where an inter-services guard of honour will be extended to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ram Nath Kovind. The oath ceremony will be followed by a 21 gun salute.

With this, Murmu has multiple achievements to her name. She has become the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional office and first President to be born in independent India.

On July 21, Murmu won the presidential elections against Yashwant Sinha with a massive margin. She received around 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs comprising the Electoral College. Murmu received 6,76,803 votes whereas Sinha secured 3,80,177 votes.

