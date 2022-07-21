Droupadi Murmu is India's next President: Here's how social media reacted

President-elect Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, has managed to found many backers along her campaign trail and won an easy victory over the opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha. She crossed the crucial 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll and became India's first tribal president and the second woman in the post. At 64, Murmu will be India's 15th president, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind.

Interestingly, she will also be the youngest and India's first president to be born after Independence. She will be sworn in on July 25. Celebrations were being held at several places across the country.

PM Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda visited NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu at her residence to congratulate her after she emerged victorious in the poll.

The prime minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her.

Modi, in a tweet, said, “India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat.”

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, congratulated the NDA nominee for emerging victorious in the Presidential election. Bommai, in a tweet, said, A matter of immense pride for every Indian in having the first woman tribal President #DroupadiMurmu. A memorable day for the country. We Indians are proud of our deeply ensconced democratic values. Congratulations to the newly elected President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.”

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, also congratulated Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. He was among the first opposition leader to wish Murmu after she crossed the crucial 50 per cent votes mark, even when counting for the presidential poll was on. Gandhi, on Twitter, said, ”Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India.”

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, also congratulated Murmu and tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential-Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when (the) nation is plagued with so many dissensions (sic).”

Heartiest congratulations to the people’s President of India Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for historical win. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/M9ulRxxAYF — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 21, 2022

Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country. pic.twitter.com/eG27IvsnfI — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 21, 2022

Congratulations Smt #DroupadiMurmu. You bring rich experience from your days as an MLA as well as a Governor. In you, a strong India finds her next Supreme Commander of our Armed Forces; an inclusive India finds her first #PresidentofIndia from one of our tribal communities. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 21, 2022

Warmest congratulations to H.E. Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the 15th #President of the Republic of India! Her election illustrates India’s democratic vitality and diversity. Looking forward to taking Indo-French relations to new heights! @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/Fbi0RSdEbz — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) July 21, 2022

Our warmest congratulations & best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on her pathbreaking election to the Highest Office, upholding the best egalitarian principles of Bharat. A moment of Pride & Joy for every citizen of the Nation. -Sg @draupadimurmupr#DroupadiMurmu — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) July 21, 2022

Congratulations to #DroupadiMurmu ji on becoming the #President of #India. 🇮🇳



The first tribal president and second female president of our country. 👏🏻



Such a simple and humble person. Started her career as a school teacher. So inspiring.



Congratulations Madam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/erSkTq933F — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 21, 2022

देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में निर्वाचित होने पर आदरणीय श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2022

