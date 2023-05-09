DU to send notice to Rahul Gandhi over his 'unauthorised' visit

Delhi University will be sending a notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning the Congress veteran against making another ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in the future, a senior official said on Tuesday, mere days after the Congress leader was seen at a hostel, dining and chatting with students within the premises.



As per Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta, the notice will be sent out on Tuesday or Wednesday, PTI reported. Addressed to the Congress leader, the notice will caution him of how visits of such nature ‘jeopardise’ the safety of students within the premises. The notice will emphasize on the importance of following protocols when interacting with students within the premises.



"It was an unauthorised visit. Many students were having lunch when he barged in. We cannot tolerate this on our campus. We will send a notice to Rahul Gandhi, telling him that he should not repeat such action and should not jeopardise the safety of students," Gupta said.



Rahul Gandhi visited a Post Graduate Men’s hostel on Friday, where he dined with some of the students and talked to them.



Following his visit, the DU issued a statement accusing Gandhi of disrupting the student schedules as well as raising security concerns within the premises.



“Rahul Gandhi, along with many outsiders, made a sudden and unauthorised entry into the P G Men's hostel in the lunch hour on 05/05/2023 without any prior intimation," the University said in its statement.



“It disrupted the lunch of many inmates, who got annoyed due to the chaos created by his entry along with the mob accompanying him. This entry raises serious security concerns for the hostel inmates and the leader. University authorities will take necessary steps to avoid such incidents of this trespassing and will ensure that this does not happen in future again," it further added.

The National Student’s Union of India, the student wing of Congress, however, has made allegations stating that the administration was under pressure to take action against Gandhi.



Vikas Gupta has refuted the allegations stating that the matter had more to do with “discipline”.