ECI changes Punjab polling date to Feb 20 due to Guru Ravidas Jayanti

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday shifted the date of upcoming Punjab polls from 14 February to 20 February on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

"After consideration of all facts made available, Election Commission has announced 2022 General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of State of Punjab on 8th January 2022 under which notification for the election is to be issued on 21st January 2022 and poll is to take place on 14th February 2022, the polling commission said in a statement.

The development comes after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a letter to EC suggested the assembly polls be deferred by at least six days from 14 February.

The request for postponement of Punjab Assembly polls was put forth to the poll panel by several parties. These included Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress. The request was made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community from State are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

"They have also brought to the notice that a large number of devotees start moving for Varanasi around a week before the day of celebration and keeping the poll day on 14th February 2022 will deprive large number of electors from voting. In view of this, they have requested to shift the poll date few days after 16th February 2022. Commission has also taken inputs from State Government and Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab in this regard," the ECI further stated.

Punjab is scheduled to go for polls on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.