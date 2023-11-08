Ethics Panel recommended sacking of Mahua Moitra as Lok Sabha MP: Sources

The Ethics Committee of the Parliament has recommended the disqualification of Mahua Moitra as Lok Sabha MP, sources told India Today. Sources also claimed that the ethics panel has recommended the government to look into the money trail between Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Earlier today, BJP's Nishikant Dubey, whose complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra led to an inquiry by the ethics panel, said that the anti-corruption panel has recommended a CBI probe against the TMC MP.

लोकपाल ने आज मेरे कम्प्लेन पर आरोपी सांसद महुआ जी के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को गिरवी रखकर भ्रष्टाचार करने पर CBI inquiry का आदेश दिया — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 8, 2023

Dubey, based on evidence provided by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Dehadrai, has accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes.

The BJP MP said it was Hiranandani who used her login to file questions from different places, mostly Dubai. Moitra has rejected the bribe charge but admitted that the businessman used her login details.

Last week, Moitra appeared before the ethics panel but walked out along with other opposition MPs, saying she was subjected to a "proverbial vastraharan" in the meeting. The ethics committee is headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

The 15-member ethics panel has drafted a final report on the matter which will be adopted on Thursday at around 4 pm. Voting took place between ethics panel members to reach a decision, a move where the BJP and its ally members outweighed the opposition parties.

According to sources, the ethics panel has also condemned the behavior of BSP MP Danish Ali for distorting the question asked by the committee chairman to Moitra during the meeting on November 2.

The committee raised serious objections to Danish Ali's behaviour during the panel meeting and accused him of provoking public sentiments and hurting the self-respect of the Chairman and other members.