‘Every woman has dignity’: Objectionable post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row, actor hits back at Cong leader 

An objectionable post on actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut has sparked a massive controversy on social media. The post, which is now deleted, was sent from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's account. The post reportedly showed a photo of scantily-clad Ranaut with a derogatory caption.

Shrinate claimed that the social media post, which has since been taken down, was made by someone who had access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She also blamed a parody account that was misusing her name on X.

“Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” Supriya Shrinate said.

After the post went viral, Ranaut posted on X: "Dear Supriya ji, In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii."

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity,” the actor, who is the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi," Ranaut added.

“If a young man gets ticket his ideology is attacked if a young woman gets ticket her sexuality is attacked. Strange !! Also congress people are sexualising a small town’s name. Mandi is being used in sexual context every where, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame on congress people for displaying sexist tendencies,” Ranaut said.

Shrinate said: “I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened. I came to know that my name is being misused on Twitter and a parody account is being operated, named Supriyaparody.”

Later, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Shrinate's post on Ranaut.

