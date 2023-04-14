External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes ride in 'Made in India' train in Mozambique

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a ride in a 'Made in India' train during his visit to the capital of Mozambique on Thursday. During his visit Jaishankar met Mozambican Transport minister and discussed India's partnership in expanding the train networks and waterways connectivity, news agency PTI reported.

Jaishankar is in the capital of Mozambique for three days (April 13 to 15). He met the President of the African country's Parliament and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the news agency stated.

As per the PTI report, this is the first-ever visit to Mozambique by an Indian external affairs minister.

S Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote about the transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport. "A great green transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport &Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port & Rail Authority Mateus Magala. Talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility & waterways connectivity. India is a reliable partner in this regard." he tweeted.

About his ride in a 'Made in India' train he wrote, "Took a ride in a Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey."

Jaishankar also interacted with Mozambique's Indian community and visited a temple. Describing the experience on Twitter he said, "Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there."

In Maputo Jaishankar held talks with top leaders including President Yoweri Museveni and discussed potential cooperation in areas like trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.

