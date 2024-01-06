Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP a week after joining party

Former Indian cricketer, Ambati Rayudu, announced his departure from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday morning. Rayudu took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he will be taking a break from politics for a while.

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time," he wrote.

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.



Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024

This comes just over a week after the ex-Indian cricketer joined the party. Rayudu was inducted into the party in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at CM office in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy along with Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the former cricketer to the party.

A video of the program was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of YSRCP.

"Famous Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan at the CM Camp office. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy participated in this program," the party wrote on X.

Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He also announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket," Rayudu penned down his emotional journey in a post on X.

The former Indian cricketer has an impressive record in one-day internationals (ODIs), playing 55 matches for the country. He amassed a total of 1694 runs, with an average of 47.05. His best performance was an unbeaten 124 runs.

Separately, Y S Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and founder of YSR Telangana Party, joined the Congress party. She also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement bigger than 1947, says VHP leader