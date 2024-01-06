Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement bigger than 1947, says VHP leader

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharad Sharma said that the agitation for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was bigger than the movement for the country's independence in 1947.

"Ram Temple movement was a bigger movement than the independence movement. Because it was a religious movement in which people associated with religion, culture and history participated and brought it to climax. Lakhs of people sacrificed their lives. It took 500 years. So from this, it can be assumed that this was a bigger movement than 1947," Sharma said.



A total of 7,000 invitation cards are being sent for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, which is

scheduled later this month. "About four thousand saints and three thousand other people of the country are being invited," the VHP leader said.

On the invitation card for the consecration ceremony, he said, "There is a picture of Lord Ram Lalla on its first page. Also, various dates and details of the programme have been mentioned."

"Apart from this, we are providing a booklet on those people who played a role in the Ram Temple movement from 1949. (It is) for the present generation, so that they know about the legends who were part of the movement," the VHP leader added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.