Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday joined the BJP in presence of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and BJP Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Singh also merged his party Punjab Lok Congress, which he had founded just weeks before the assembly elections in Punjab, with the BJP. A Congress veteran, he founded the party months after he was forced to resign as the chief minister of Punjab. At the heart of his exit from the Congress party was his strained relationship with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who then enjoyed the confidence of the central leadership of the Congress.

After joining the party, Singh said it was now time to join a party that was looking after the interests of the country. Punjab is a border state, and he has seen India's relations with Pakistan deteriorating. "Drones are coming into our territory now to create complete chaos in Punjab. China is also not far from us. It's our duty to protect our state and the country," he said. Singh later met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Singh's newly-founded party had contested the last assembly election in Punjab in alliance with the BJP. The alliance, however, won just two seats - with 6.6 per cent vote share - in the 117-member House.