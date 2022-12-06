'G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation': PM Modi at all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an all-party meeting on Monday, said that India's presidency of the G20 is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to the entire world. He said that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation.

An all-party meeting was held on December 5 to discuss aspects relating to India’s G20 Presidency. The meeting was chaired by PM Modi.

At the meeting, he also pointed that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India's G20 Presidency. Prime Minister emphasised the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of all leaders in the organisation of various G20 events. He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the nation.

Meanwhile, the PM also highlighted that a large number of visitors would be coming to India during India’s G20 Presidency. Thereafter, he took note of the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G20 meetings would be organised.

Besides the Prime Minister, various political leaders shared their insights on India’s G20 Presidency, including JP Nadda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Arvind Kejriwal, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sitaram Yechury, Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Pashupatinath Paras, Eknath Shinde and KM Kader Mohideen.

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

