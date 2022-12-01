Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: PM Modi to organise 50-km roadshow in Ahmedabad, AAP's Gopal Italia casts vote

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 50-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today afternoon beginning from Naroda Gam till Gandhinagar South constituency. The roadshow is likely to last three hours from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The Prime Minister will also stop at 35 places including memorials of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Subhas Chandra Bose. With this, the Prime Minister will sound the bugle of the second phase of polling, slated to begin on December 5.
Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil hit out at the Opposition and said Modi's magic works everytime and those questioning his 'aukaat' (stature) will get to know their stature. As the polling is on in full swing, Congress' Arjun Modhwadia has launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Modhwadhia said that the people of Gujarat have resolved to remove the BJP from power, which is why the cabinet including the Chief Minister was changed a year back. BJP candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja said that she has faith in the people of Jamnagar and that the saffron party will focus on overall development. She also claimed that the BJP will win by a good margin.
Moving on from the Congress vs BJP, Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani has decided to head on a bicycle with a cylinder to the nearest polling station and cast his vote in Gujarat's Amreli. Dhanani did this in a bid to highlight the issue of inflation and price rise. The first phase of polling in Gujarat has begun today at 8 am across 89 seats to decide the fate of 788 candidates. Among the important seats going for polls are Rajkot West, Morbi, Jamnagar, Katargam, and Khambhalia. Over two crore voters will cast their vote today, of which 1.24 crore are male voters and 1.15 crore are female voters.
There are over 5.74 lakh first-time voters and 4,945 voters above 99 years of age who will vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections. 25,430 polling stations have been set up for the purpose. Out of the 788 candidates, 718 are male candidates whereas 70 are females, according to the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, especially first-time voters, ahead of the polling. Key candidates to watch out are CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gopal Italia, Congress' Amee Yajnik, BJP's Hardik Patel, BJP's Alpesh Thakor, and Congress' Jignesh Mevani.
"We are advocating a change. Chief Ministers were changed, so they can feel anti-incumbency. There is a neck-to-neck fight here (Ankleshwar)", says late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel
I'm with Congress. Party matter is different from family matter. We should stay with our party, been with them for years. He knows it's a party matter, no family problem, says Anirudhsinh Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's father, and BJP's Rivaba Jadeja's father-in-law.
AAP candidate Gopal Italia cast his vote in Umrala today. Italia is contesting from Katargam.
Nitin Gadkari tweeted in Hindi, "The first phase of polling will be held in Gujarat today. I request all the voters of the state to contribute in the process of further strengthening democracy by voting in large numbers."
"Not the first time it's happening. Several families in Jamnagar have members working for different parties. Be satisfied with your ideology, give your 100% and the better one will win," says Congress' Naina Jadeja on sister-in-law and BJP candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja.
4.92% voter turnout has been recorded till 9 am in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections, according to the Election Commission of India.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and National Executive Member Raghav Chadha tweeted in Hindi, "Today is the first phase of voting in Gujarat elections. The people of Gujarat have the opportunity by pressing a button to provide good education to their children, to provide good health services to the elders of the house and to get rid of inflation. Make sure to cast your appeal vote with folded hands."
"I appeal to people to cast their votes. Voting is necessary to safeguard democracy. I am confident that BJP is going to form the Govt in Gujarat for the seventh time. People have love and respect for PM Modi, they won't go anywhere else." -- Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai said, "Gujarat has been progressing and the people of the state have decided to vote for the BJP. People have trust in BJP and there'll be development further in the state. BJP will form the govt in the state." -- ANI
"Modi magic works every time, everywhere. He's in people's hearts. They trust him&he's capable of meeting their expectations. Those who said that will get to know of their 'aukaat'." , says Gujarat state BJP chief CR Paatil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a three-hour-long roadshow spread across 16 constituencies in Ahmedabad for the second phase. The 50 km roadshow will cover over 50 km from Naroda Gam to Gandhinagar South constituency. The fanfare is likely to begin from 3:30 pm and may go on till 6:30 pm. He will stop at around 35 places including memorials of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his way. – ANI
Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia launched a scathing attack on the incumbent BJP government in Gujarat, led by CM Bhupendrabhai Patel. Modhwadia said that the people have taken a resolve to remove BJP while adding that the BJP knows this which is why it changed the cabinet and the CM a year back. Modhwadia added there were corruption charges against them and the new government is running exactly like that, thus, the people are in the mood for a change. -- ANI
BJP's candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja cast her vote in Rajkot. She said that we the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win with a handsome margin. Jadeja told news agency ANI, "There's no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in same family. I've trust in people of Jamnagar, we will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin."
Voting is on in full swing across Gujarat including districts such as Bharuch, Morbi, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Khambhalia and Ghatlodia.
