Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: PM Modi to organise 50-km roadshow in Ahmedabad, AAP's Gopal Italia casts vote

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 50-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today afternoon beginning from Naroda Gam till Gandhinagar South constituency. The roadshow is likely to last three hours from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The Prime Minister will also stop at 35 places including memorials of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and Subhas Chandra Bose. With this, the Prime Minister will sound the bugle of the second phase of polling, slated to begin on December 5.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil hit out at the Opposition and said Modi's magic works everytime and those questioning his 'aukaat' (stature) will get to know their stature. As the polling is on in full swing, Congress' Arjun Modhwadia has launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Modhwadhia said that the people of Gujarat have resolved to remove the BJP from power, which is why the cabinet including the Chief Minister was changed a year back. BJP candidate from Jamnagar North Rivaba Jadeja said that she has faith in the people of Jamnagar and that the saffron party will focus on overall development. She also claimed that the BJP will win by a good margin.

Moving on from the Congress vs BJP, Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani has decided to head on a bicycle with a cylinder to the nearest polling station and cast his vote in Gujarat's Amreli. Dhanani did this in a bid to highlight the issue of inflation and price rise. The first phase of polling in Gujarat has begun today at 8 am across 89 seats to decide the fate of 788 candidates. Among the important seats going for polls are Rajkot West, Morbi, Jamnagar, Katargam, and Khambhalia. Over two crore voters will cast their vote today, of which 1.24 crore are male voters and 1.15 crore are female voters.

There are over 5.74 lakh first-time voters and 4,945 voters above 99 years of age who will vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections. 25,430 polling stations have been set up for the purpose. Out of the 788 candidates, 718 are male candidates whereas 70 are females, according to the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, especially first-time voters, ahead of the polling. Key candidates to watch out are CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gopal Italia, Congress' Amee Yajnik, BJP's Hardik Patel, BJP's Alpesh Thakor, and Congress' Jignesh Mevani.

