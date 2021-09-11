Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns ahead of assembly elections next year

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday after being in power for five years. Rupani met Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence on Saturday and submitted his resignation.

Addressing the media, Vijay Rupani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP central leadership. "I believe that the progress of Gujarat should have new leadership and therefore I tender my resignation," said Rupani.

"The BJP is an ideology-driven party, and it has been our tradition that the objectives of our party workers keep changing based on party command," he added. Rupani further stated that he will continue to work as a BJP worker.

He, however, did not reveal what prompted him to tender his resignation.

Rupani rendered his resignation a year before Gujarat goes to assembly polls in December 2022.

Sources told India Today that the names of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP president CR Patil and state vice president Gordhan Zadafia are being considered by the BJP to succeed Rupani as the Chief Minister of the state.

