‘Had to bow down to advice from Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’: DK Shivakumar on accepting Karnataka Deputy CM post

Weeks after DK Shivakumar was picked to be the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, he broke his silence over accepting the post. He said he gave up the race to become the chief minister and decided to remain patient, following the advice of the Gandhis and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

On a visit to his constituency after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, he told his voters that their desire (to see him as chief minister) will never be false, and asked them to wait with patience, according to a PTI report.

"You gave me votes in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but what to do, a decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me an advice. I had to bow my head to the words of the elders -- I have to remain with patience," Shivakumar said.

He further added, "But I just want to tell you that your desire (to see me as CM) will never be false. Let's be patient."

Karnataka went to polls on May 10 and subsequent results were announced on May 13, in which Congress emerged victorious. It took four days for the Congress high command in Delhi to break the deadlock and choose a leader for the CM post between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah, the now chief minister and state Congress president Shivakumar were in stiff competition with each other to become the CM, after their party won the Assembly polls by securing 135 out of total 224 seats in the Assembly.

Thanking people for the welcome and the affection shown towards him, Shivakumar said, "I have come here to thank you and to take your blessings."

He also asked his followers and party workers to prepare for the zilla and taluk panchayat polls, in the days ahead.

(With PTI inputs)

