'Things bigger than politics when you step outside India': Jaishankar takes veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi for US comments

Days after the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi reportedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government during his ongoing US visit, External Affairs Minister took a veiled swipe at him. There are sometimes things bigger than politics when one steps outside the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a diaspora event in Cape Town after attending the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress party president and an ex-MP from Wayanad, described Prime Minister Modi as a "specimen" and also attacked his government's policies on various fronts.

"There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen. There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar on Saturday stated that he can talk for himself and does not do politics while travelling abroad.

"I'm perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home. Okay, so you will never find me wanting in that regard," he said in response to a question, according to a PTI report.

'Certain Collective Responsibility'

"But I think you know, even a democratic culture has a certain collective responsibility. There is a national interest, there is a collective image. There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, I think that's important to remember," India's top diplomat said.

"So, I might differ strongly with someone. I could say to you, I differ with them. But how I counter it, I would like to go back home and do it. And watch me when I get back," he said.

Jaishankar said one part of the Indian foreign policy today is extremely focused securing the welfare of Indian citizens abroad.

He said given the globalisation of Indians today, it is important that systems are put in place which will respond to difficult situations.

During his US visit, the Congress leader also said that he knew his phone was being tapped and wasn't worried about it. He jokingly said, "Hello! Mr Modi" on his iPhone.

"I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need established rules with regard to the privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he said.

Gandhi also stated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has captured all institutions in India and that the Opposition is struggling.

Also Read: Coromandel Express tragedy: LIC simplifies claim settlement process for Odisha train accident victims; check details here