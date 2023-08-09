Haryana clashes: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala cites ‘lack of assessment’ in Nuh; mobile internet ban extended till August 11

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the administration did not assess the situation in the strife-torn Nuh district properly. He added that this led to communal violence in the district on July 31. He further said the ADGP (Law & Order) stated the organizers were given permission to carry out a procession of around 3,200 people and the police force was deployed accordingly.

The violence, which shook the southern part of Haryana, ended with six people losing their lives including two home guards. The incident happened when a procession of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob using stones.

“Lack of assessment by administration which could not assess this entire episode properly. Nuh SP (now transferred) was on leave since July 22, the one who had additional charge could not assess it properly and the officials from whom permission (for the procession) was taken they too could not assess it properly. It is a point which is under investigation,” Chautala was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief further said the Haryana government was able to control the situation within around seven hours. He also said that such instances “continued for two-three weeks” in some other states. Chautala said it was because of the Haryana government’s efficiency that anti-social elements were curbed.

Haryana Deputy CM further said that over 100 FIRs have been registered while many have been arrested. Anyone who is involved in the incident will not be spared, he reiterated. Till now, 142 FIRs have been filed and 312 people have been arrested in connection to the violence.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government has transferred the DSP of Nuh, Jai Prakash to Panchkula after the violence, along with SP Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar. Narender Bijarnia took over charge as the SP of Nuh after Singla was transferred. Upon taking charge, Bijarnia has initiated a search operation to find the accused behind the communal violence.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the ban on mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in Nuh district till August 11 given the volatile law and order situation. Previously, the Haryana government had placed a ban on mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in the district till August 8 to “prevent any disturbance of peace and public order”.