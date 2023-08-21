'Have you seen her eyes?': Maharashtra minister's bizarre analogy between consuming fish and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In a recent event, a minister from Maharashtra gave a somewhat eccentric analogy involving Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that has marked him in the spotlight. The analogy revolves around the consumption of fish, but it is the juxtaposition to Aishwarya Rai that has caught the public's attention.

During a public event in Nandurbar district in Maharashtra, Minister of Tribal Welfare Vijaykumar Gavit said that people who consume fish on a regular basis have “eyes as beautiful” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai. He also said that fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for good health.

"People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you),” Gavit said in Marathi.

“Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the minister said. The video of the minister's remark went viral on social media.

“The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth,” added the 68-year-old minister, whose daughter Heena Gavit is BJP’s Lok Sabha member.

Gavit's comments have been met with criticism from some, who have accused him of making sexist and objectifying remarks. Others have defended Gavit, saying that he was simply trying to promote the consumption of fish.

Instead of making such "frivolous" remarks, NCP lawmaker Amol Mitkari said the minister should focus on issues affecting tribals.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

It is important to note that there is no scientific evidence to support Gavit's claim that eating fish makes one's eyes more beautiful. However, fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to a number of health benefits, including improved heart health and brain function.

