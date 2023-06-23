‘If you are saying, I will follow’: Rahul Gandhi responds to Lalu Yadav’s advice to get married

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who attended the Opposition's unity meet in Patna, asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to trim his beard and get married.

"Rahul Gandhi did a good job with his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He should listen to us and get married now. Your mother always complains to us," Yadav said. To which, Rahul Gandhi replied, " If you are saying then I will follow.”

Lalu further added that time is still left and all opposition leaders would come as baraatis.

"Shaadi karna chahiye. There's still time," said the senior leader, adding that "your mummy told me that you don't listen to her".

"Pucca kariye, baat maaniye (Confirm it now. Listen to us)," said Lalu Yadav.

VIDEO | "Rahul Gandhi didn't follow my suggestion earlier. He should have married before. But still it's not too late," RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav quips at Rahul Gandhi after opposition meeting held in Patna.#OppositionMeeting pic.twitter.com/o22ICLTujM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

While gently reprimandingn the Congress leader for his refusal to tie the nuptial knot, Lalu pointed out the consternation it was causing to his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The seasoned politician was, however, not all mirth and levity as he also lauded Gandhi for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes, less than a decade after these were introduced following demonetisation.

The RJD leader also pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party used the name of Hanuman to fight. “But now, Hanuman ji is with us,” he said.

“After many days, I am meeting you. We will discuss the future road map in Shimla. The people used to say, the Opposition remains divided and votes get divided. We are united now,” Lalu Prasad said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday presided over the opposition parties meeting underway in Patna flanked on either side by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad. Leaders of more than a dozen opposition political parties sat inside a sprawling conference room to chalk out a joint strategy to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha poll in 2024.

Also Read: BYJU’S says reports of edtech firm being under MCA scanner are 'speculative'