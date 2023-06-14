'International treasure': US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praises NSA Ajit Doval 

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday praised National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and said that the village boy from Uttarakhand has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure. The US Ambassador to India also lauded his vision for India and compared it to the vision of the US NSA Jake Sullivan.

"Ajit Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand, who now has not become only a national treasure but an international treasure, who has had the same vision to come together and say what can we do to change the course of this century, to quote NSA Jake Sullivan, to take us forward," Garcetti said at the United States-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) meet in Delhi.

#WATCH | Ajit Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand who has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure... When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love… pic.twitter.com/aofRGso63g — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Garcetti also talked on India’s innovations in digital payments and financial technology. The US envoy added that even a tea seller in an Indian village ensures they get direct payment from the government on phone. He recalled a dinner with a group of multi-faith leaders in India, one of whom told him: "We hear all these talks about 4G, 5G and 6G, but here in India we have something more powerful than that-'Guruji'." The US ambassador further said that India and the US are unstoppable “if we bring our values into this work and our intelligence to this work”.

Garcetti added that the foundation between India and the US is very strong. US NSA Jake Sullivan had also said US President Joe Biden is thrilled to see how things unfold in India. Sullivan told ANI: "As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers".

