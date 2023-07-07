'Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi': PM Modi launches attack on Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, saying that he is not "scared" of the party and its corruption in the state.

He further said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh was corrupt and that the BJP would not spare it. He also accused the Congress of spreading lies and propaganda.

Addressing a public meeting in Raipur, Modi said that the Congress had "lost its way" and was now only interested in "spreading lies and propaganda". He accused the party of being "anti-development" and of "looting" the state's resources.

"Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi," Modi said, using a Hindi phrase that means "The one who gets scared is not PM Modi". He said that the BJP was not afraid of anyone and that it would continue to fight for the development of Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi said, "Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi (The one who gets scared is not PM Modi). No matter how hard Congress tries, I won't step back from taking steps for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. We have invested double than what Congress did in Chhattisgarh. Congress is the enemy of the poor."

Modi also targeted the Congress government in the state, saying that it had failed to deliver on its promises. He said that the state was still reeling from the effects of the Maoist insurgency and that the Congress government had done nothing to address the issue.

"The Congress government has only made tall promises," Modi said. "But they have not delivered on anything."

"A big 'panja' (palm) has stood like a wall in front of the development of Chhattisgarh. This is the 'panja' of Congress, which is snatching your rights from you. This 'panja' has decided that it will loot and ruin Chhattisgarh," the prime minister said, launching an all-out attack on the Congress.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of eight projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. During an event held at the Science College ground here, PM Modi also virtually flagged off a new train between Antagarh in Kanker district of the state and Raipur.

He kickstarted the distribution of cards of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme to beneficiaries in the state. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due by the end of this year. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said these new projects will open up ample employment opportunities for the people of the state and ease their lives.

While speaking about the bus accident that took place earlier in the day in which two people were killed, "I came to know that this morning three people from Chhattisgarh who were coming here for the rally died in a bus accident. Some people have also been injured in this incident. I pay tribute to those who have passed away and all possible help is being provided for the treatment of those who have been injured," the PM said.

At the event, the PM dedicated the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130.

He laid the foundation stone for construction of three sections (Jhanki-Sargi (43 km), Sargi –Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD.

He also dedicated to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, a 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per annum in Korba constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are due to be held later this year. The BJP is hoping to wrest power from the Congress, which has been in power in the state for the past 15 years.

