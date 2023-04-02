Kapil Sibal reacts to PM Modi's ‘supari to dent my image’ remark; says let us know names, they must be prosecuted

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that some people have given ‘supari (contract)’ to dent his image, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged the PM to name them and said “let us prosecute them”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal after flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train, had said that some people are hellbent to sully his image and they have given a “supari” (contract) for this purpose, colluding with certain people sitting in India and also outside the country.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal said today, "Modi ji's charge: 'They have given a contract to..people…some within the country and some...outside the country to dig Modi's grave'. Please let us know the names of these: 1) individuals 2) institutions or 3) countries."

"This cannot be a state secret. Let us prosecute them," Sibal said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

In his remarks, Modi said that there are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi’s image.

He further added that for this purpose, they have given ‘supari’ (contract) to various people. "Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their work sitting outside the country. These people have been continuously trying to spoil and dent Modi’s image,” he had said.

He also mentioned that despite these efforts, Indians have become the security cover for Modi.

India’s poor, the middle class, tribals, dalits, backward classes and every Indian has become the security cover of Modi, which made these people furious forcing them to adopt new tricks, the prime minister had said.



