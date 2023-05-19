Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss cabinet formation ahead of swearing-in-ceremory

Amid preparations of Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Friday reached New Delhi to discuss the nitty gritties of cabinet formation.

Siddaramaiah is set to become the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress on Thursday said after the party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state following hectic parleys.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

As per a report, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other stakeholders held parleys past midnight to hammer out a solution between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- the two chief ministerial aspirants.

Meanewhile, Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar said that Congress will deliver all "guarantees" promised to the public in the party's manifesto.

"We are going to implement our guarantee," Shivakumar told ANI as he left his residence for Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20.

Leaders of several like-minded opposition parties are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has extended the invitation to several chief ministers and party leaders and personally invited them to the event. Kharge has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

