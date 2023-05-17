Karnataka CM race: DK Shivakumar agrees to power-sharing formula but there's a catch, say sources

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has agreed to a power-sharing pact with senior leader Siddaramaiah but wants the top post for the first half of the five-year tenure, India Today reported on Wednesday. Earlier, it was reported that Siddaramaiah had presented a formula under which he wanted two years as the chief minister and then three years for Shivakumar. However, Shivakumar reportedly rejected that offer. He reportedly told party chief Mallikarjun Kharge that it was his turn to become the chief minister otherwise he would continue as ordinary MLA.

But Siddaramaiah, too, is not budging from his demand for the top job. Against this backdrop, the Congress has now decided to offer a power-sharing pact to both leaders, with one being at the top post for the first 2.5 years and the other taking the place for the next, sources told India Today.

In such a scenario, Shivakumar has agreed to this arrangement but has demanded the chief ministership for the first half of tenure, sources said. "The party high command feels that neither Siddaramaiah nor DKS can take oath alone," a source told India Today. The source further said that it was a collective leadership and the top leadership did not want a one-man show. "Negotiations are going on because Shivakumar is not ready to budge."

It is not clear whether Siddaramaiah will agree to Shivakumar's condition as he had already said that he wanted the first two years because he was ageing. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Congress is in no hurry to announce the chief minister, sources said. No announcements are expected for the next 48 hours as the consultation process is still underway. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will stay put in Delhi till the decision is made. "Both leaders have been asked to refrain from making any statements and overtures that may cause embarrassment to the party," the source told IT.

According to the sources, all options are on the table as drawing consensus is the main objective of the high command.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath and Sagay Raj)