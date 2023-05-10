Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: 65.69% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Karnataka Elections 2023 updates: The total voter turnout till 3 pm was recorded at 52.03% in Karnataka Assembly Elections. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said that how can we expect others to spend 100 per cent of their time towards the progress and development of Karnataka if we don't spend 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent of our time and stand in the queue to vote. He was also one of the early voters today.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power with a comfortable majority. He also attacked the Congress over corruption and that a lot of people are out on bail. Bommai said more than 60 cases have been filed against former CM and others. Moreover, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress will win with thumping majority in Karnataka.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman traded barbs at the Opposition after she cast her vote in Bengaluru. Sitharaman took over the Opposition on issues like inflation and the proposed ban on Bajrang Dal. Founder of IT bellwether Infosys Narayana Murthy and his wife philanthropist and author Sudha Murty were also among the early voters. After casting her vote, Sudha Murty said that voting is a sacred part of democracy. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also casted his vote at a polling booth in his constituency Shiggaon. A voter turnout of 20.99 per cent was recorded till 11 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters, especially youngsters and first time voters, to vote in large numbers. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged Kannadigas to vote for a strong, development oriented and capable government that works tirelessly to make their lives better. 'Ponniyin Selvan' actor Prakash Raj cast his vote from Bengaluru this morning. Voting to decide the fate of 2,615 candidates is underway across the 224-seat assembly. Karnataka has a total of 5.21 crore voters including 2.58 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 9.17 lakh are first-time voters whereas 16,976 are above the age of 100.

The winning side needs to secure at least 113 seats. Of the 224 seats, 36 are reserved for SCs whereas 15 are for STs. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar are among the key candidates to watch out for in these polls. Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest. Counting of votes for the single-phase polls will be conducted on May 13.

