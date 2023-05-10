Karnataka elections: Disappointed with low voter turnout, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy urges people to vote

Following the 20.99 per cent voter turnout in Karnataka till 11am, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy criticised the turnout, stating that people should not expect 100 per cent from the government if they could not take some time to show up and vote.

“If we do not spend 0.1-0.2 per cent of our time to come here and stand in the queue to vote, how can we expect others to spend 100 per cent of their time towards the progress and development of Karnataka? First, we have to fulfil our obligation, and that gives us the right to sit down, discuss and debate issues,” Murthy said in a statement to PTI.

Narayana Murthy’s wife, philanthropist and author, Sudha Murthy was also among this batch of early voters. After casting her vote, the author relayed her beliefs of voting being a sacred part of democracy.

The other early voters, FM Nirmala Sitharaman and CM Basavaraj Bommai cast their vote, but not without launching jabs at the opposition.

"I am 100 per cent confident that we will come back with a comfortable majority," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

“Congress track record about corruption - a lot of people are out on bail. There are corruption charges and more than 60 cases have been filed with Lokayukta against former CM and others. What do they talk about corruption?” he added.

The FM Nirmala Sitharaman called out the proposed ban on Bajrang Dal present in the Congress Manifesto and mocked the opposition’s handling of inflation.

"It is not a debatable question. I have already said on so many occasions that banning of any org, if it is against the Constitution, the power is vested in the Union Govt & not the State Govt," Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar said in response to the FM’s comments.

The Karnataka State Assembly polls are now underway across the state, with 2,615 candidates participating. The voter turnout as of 11 am sits at 20.99 per cent, with Infosys Narayana Murthy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being some of the early voters.

