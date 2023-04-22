Karnataka Roundtable: 'Lots of factors…,' Amit Shah on debate over BJP's Karnataka candidate list

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the controversy surrounding the exclusion of some MLAs from the BJP's candidate list for the upcoming Karnataka state elections, emphasising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always believes in change. Speaking at the India Today Karnataka Roundtable 2023 on Saturday, Shah stated that change was necessary for the state, which will go to the polls on May 10.

The statement comes amid a wave of controversy in the Karnataka BJP, with prominent party leaders leaving the party after being denied party tickets. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Settar and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi left the party and joined the Congress. Shah took a swipe at the Congress, saying that if they thought they would win the election because of Settar, they were mistaken. He added that the BJP was intact, and the party would return with a massive majority.

When asked about the reason for denying party tickets to these leaders, Shah said that the decision was made based on many factors. He added that these party leaders were not tainted and were highly respectable. He further stated that the party needed new blood and a generational change. He also emphasized that there should be no speculation about party leaders being "tainted."

"The party takes the decision based on a lot of factors. They are not tainted and all these party leaders are respectable. We also talked to them about why they were denied tickets," Shah said.

Shah also clarified that the BJP would not abruptly terminate party workers who have dedicated years of service to the party, like Rajiv Gandhi dismissing Veerendra Patil at the airport. Instead, the party would discuss the decision with them beforehand.