‘Lalu ji is a champion of this..’: Rahul Gandhi on RJD chief cooking mutton for him; watch video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video from his ‘special meet’ with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family at his daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi.

In the video, Yadav was seen cooking mutton for Gandhi on Saturday, and he also attacked the BJP over what he called their ‘political hunger’.

Yadav, who is known for his culinary skills, was also giving notes on how to cook Bihar's Champaran mutton.

"Lalu ji is a champion of this (cooking), so I thought I would also learn," Rahul Gandhi could be heard saying in the video.

"You mix everything in this. So what is the difference between this and politics?" asked Rahul, referring to the ingredients mixed together. "Politics is also impossible without mixing," Lalu replied.

Rahul Gandhi further said that he would take some of the mutton that Lalu Yadav cooked for him to his sister Priyanka Gandhi as well. He said that Priyanka had asked him to bring some for her and that he would be in trouble if he didn't.

"My sister has asked me to bring some for her. I'll be in trouble if I don't," Gandhi added.

The meeting between Rahul and Lalu comes after the third meeting of the Opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai. Following the meeting, Lalu Yadav slammed the BJP, claiming that PM Modi made false promises about collecting money from Swiss banks. On a lighter note, he encouraged Isro scientists to get ready to transport Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "surya lok."

He further said that seat-sharing among INDIA partners would be done in an accommodating and easy manner, even if it meant that parties would not get what they desired.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi discussed politics during their meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

When Rahul asked why the BJP is "spreading hatred" in the country, Lalu said, "Political hunger is something which is never satiated."

"The seeds of propaganda are sown in the minds of people, such that they are brainwashed," Tejashwi said, referring to recent incidents in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram.

"They always aim to have the public in their clutches. They burn their homes, their money and always want to control them," said Lalu Yadav.

