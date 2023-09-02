‘Let’s conquer the Sun': Here's how social media reacted to ISRO's Aditya-L1 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.

ISRO chief S Somanath said the spacecraft was injected in the "precise orbit".

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches India's first solar mission, #AdityaL1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.



Aditya L1 is carrying seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the Sun. pic.twitter.com/Eo5bzQi5SO September 2, 2023

"Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit of 235 by 19,500 km which is intended, very precisely by the PSLV," he said.

Thus, social media platforms have been brimming with jubilant users appreciating ISRO's initiative for solar exploration. The hashtags '#AdityaL1', 'ISRO', and 'Let's conquer the Sun' consistently trended on X platform. Many people took to X to express their support for the mission and to celebrate India's growing space program.

With a roaring sound, the #AdityaL1 has taken off to explore the sun`s mysteries #AdityaL1Launch pic.twitter.com/ILJolGdoOr — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) September 2, 2023

A user took to X to post the launch video of Aditya L1 followed by animated visuals, he captioned it," With a roaring sound, the #AdityaL1 has taken off to explore the sun`s mysteries #AdityaL1Launch."

No this is not a India Pakistan cricket match.



This is #AdityaL1Launch



This is #NewIndia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/22nl1CzEkl — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) September 2, 2023

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, was also there at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to watch the launch, as were millions of Indians. A user posted a video of the vast gathering demonstrating Indians' excitement for the important event, equating it to Indians' excitement for the India-Pakistan match.

“CONGRATULATIONS ISRO, Let's conquer the SUN now," another user posted an image of PSLV-C57 rocket with sun in the background on X.

Other countries watching India successfully launch Aditya L1 right after Chandrayaan 3 pic.twitter.com/9vcqJ71zlc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 2, 2023

Following the launch of the Aditya L1, another user shared a meme with the caption "India on the Sun." Another user wrote on X, "Let's conquer the SUN now."

“Other countries watching India successfully launch Aditya L1 right after Chandrayaan 3," a third user captioned it.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of the Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, and hailed the scientists associated with it.

"Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India's first solar mission," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

