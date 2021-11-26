scorecardresearch
Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to emergency department of AIIMS

Feedback

The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy.

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday, hospital sources said.

His condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.

