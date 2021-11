Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to emergency department of AIIMS

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday, hospital sources said.

The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy.

His condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.

