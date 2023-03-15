Land-for-jobs scam: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and other accused granted bail

Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others were granted bail by a Delhi court on Wednesday in connection with a case related to the land-for-jobs scam.

The court noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the chargesheet without arrest and directed each accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount as surety.

Land-for-job case | Delhi court grants bail to ex-Railway Min Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti & other accused. Court noted that CBI filed the chargesheet without arrest



Court directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail… https://t.co/v8rrQusMQo pic.twitter.com/DH2ZJLy6fU — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Yadav and his family appeared before the Delhi Court on Wednesday in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The land-for-jobs case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

In its charge sheet, the CBI alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

It alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Prasad, then railway minister, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel had on February 27 issued summons to the accused persons and directed them to appear before the court on March 15.

Yadav, 74, recently underwent a kidney transplant and was in a wheel chair as he reached the Rouse Avenue Court earlier today. The family appeared before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 am.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: ED says Rs 1 crore cash, Rs 600 crore in crime proceeds found in raids against Lalu Prasad's family

Also Read: Land-for-jobs scam case: ED raids Tejashwi Yadav’s Delhi home, 15 other locations in 3 states

Watch | Salil Parekh, Suresh Narayanan, and more: What India's top CEOs studied, earn