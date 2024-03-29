Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi assures 50% of government jobs for women if voted to power

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that if elected to power in the Lok Sabha elections, it would reserve 50 per cent of government jobs for women. “Isn't the population of women in India 50 per cent? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher education not 50 per cent? If so, then why is their share in the system so low. Congress wants, 'Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq', we understand that women's potential will be fully utilised only when women have equal contribution in the government running the country,” Gandhi said in a post on social platform X.

आज भी 3 में से सिर्फ 1 महिला के हाथ में रोज़गार क्यों है? 10 सरकारी नौकरियों में से बस 1 पद पर महिला क्यों है?



क्या भारत में महिलाओं की आबादी 50% नहीं है? क्या हायर सेकेंडरी और हायर एजुकेशन तक महिलाओं की मौजूदगी 50% नहीं है? अगर है तो फिर सिस्टम में उनकी हिस्सेदारी इतनी कम… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2024



Under its five guarantees of Nari Nyay, the Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh per annum direct cash transfer to be made to one woman from each of India's poorest families.

The party has said 50 per cent of all new recruitment to the central government positions will be reserved for women, if it comes to power.

It has also promised that the central government's contribution to the monthly pay of ASHA, anganwadi, and Mid-Day Meal workers will be doubled.

The party has further promised to appoint an Adhikaar Maitri in every panchayat to serve as a paralegal to educate women and assist them in the enforcement of their legal rights," he said.

The Congress has also promised to set up 'Savitribai Phule Hostels', under which the central government will double the number of working women's hostels in the country, with at least one hostel in each district.

Earlier this month, Congress announced five promises each for the youth, women, farmers, labourers and minority of the country. In a post on X, Congress said: "Since 1926, the Congress Party’s Manifesto has stood as a testament to trust and commitment. Five Nyay pillars: Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.

Under Yuva nyay" (justice for youth), Congress released the five promises on X, which include:

Filling of 30 lakh government vacancies.

Providing apprenticeships for young people.

A law against paper leaks.

Social Security guarantee for gig workers

Rs 5,000-crore startup corpus to help below 40 entrepreneurs.

देश के युवाओं!



कांग्रेस आपको 5 ऐतिहासिक गारंटियां दे रही है जो आपकी तकदीर बदल देगी।



1. भर्ती भरोसा : 30 लाख सरकारी पदों पर तत्काल स्थायी नियुक्ति की गारंटी।



2. पहली नौकरी पक्की : हर ग्रेजुएट और डिप्लोमाधारी को एक लाख रू प्रतिवर्ष स्टाइपेंड के अप्रेंटिसशिप की गारंटी।



Under Nari Nyay, Congress said:

> One woman in every poor family will receive Rs. 1 lakh every year

> 50% reservation for women in all central government recruitment

> Doubling of central government’s contribution to Anganwadi, ASHA and Mid-Day Meal workers’ salaries

> Appointment of an Adhikar Maitri in every Panchayat, who will explain to women their rights to various schemes and benefits

Kisaan NYAY (Justice for farmers)

> Sahi Daam (right price): MSP will be given legal status. A special law to this effect will be passed in Parliament. MSP will be set in accordance with the Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Commission formula.

> Karza Mafi (loan waiver): ⁠A Standing Farm Loan Waiver Commission will be set up to waive loans of farmers and determine the amount of the loan waiver that is required.

> GST-Mukt: The Congress said GST regime will be amended to get rid of taxation on agricultural materials.

> Import Export Policy: The grand old parry has claimed it will formulate and implement an import-export policy for agricultural commodities, "which will give paramount importance to protecting the interests and concerns of farmers". The party said the policy will be "stable and predictable and based on farmers' interests".

> Bima Suraksha (Insurance): The PM Fasal Bima Yojana will be redesigned to guarantee payment to farmers, within 30 days of crop loss, directly into their bank accounts.

Shramik Nyay (Justice for workers)

> Svaasthya Adhikar: Right to Health law that provides universal healthcare, including free essential diagnostics, medicines, treatment, surgery, and rehabilitative and palliative case

> Shram Ka Samman: National minimum wage of Rs 400 per day, including all MGNREGS worker

> Shehri Rozgar Guarantee: Employment guarantee act for urban areas

> Samajik Suraksha: Life insurance and accident assurance for unorganised workers

> Surakshit Rozgar: Stop contractualisation of employment in core government functions

Hissedari Nyay (Justice for equity)

> Ginti Karo: Social, economic and caste census

> Aarakshan ka Haq: 50 percent cap on SC/ST/OBC reservation will be removed through a Constitutional Amendment

> SC/ST sub-plan: Special budget for SC/ST, equal to their share of population

> Jal-Jangal-Zameen ka Kanuni Haq: Forest Rights Act claim will be settled in 1 year

> Apni Dharti, Apna Raj: All habilitations where STs are the most populous group will be notified Scheduled Areas.