Maharashtra: Protests in Kolhapur over social media post glorifying Aurangzeb; police lathi charge after stone-pelting

Protests broke out in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday after a WhatsApp status allegedly disrespected a Maratha national icon and glorified Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. People from some right-wing outfits in the city called for a Kolhapur bandh today, which quickly escalated into violent protests, India Today on Wednesday.

The protesters gathered at the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk this morning and started raising slogans against the two accused who posted objectionable content. A protestor said that Marathas will not tolerate the glorification of Mughal leaders on their Maratha land. "We are ready to pick up swords for the protection of Hindu society. This will not be tolerated."

Maharashtra | There was a complaint in Kolhapur yesterday about an objectionable status. Accordingly, two offences were registered and 5 people were detained. A mob had gathered outside Laxmipuri PS demanding legal action against them. When it was returning, some miscreants… pic.twitter.com/GGdaLTZTok — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

India Today reported that some of the protesters fanned out across the nearby areas and allegedly vandalised property. Some vehicles were also damaged, sources told IT, adding that the local police resorted to lathi charge. The cops also used tear gas on the protesters. Some protestors referred to 'Love Jihad' and 'The Kerala Story' movie to claim that Hindus in India are not safe. They could be seen carrying posters raising concerns about Hindus' safety in India.

Sharing the details of the development, Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit said there was a complaint in the city on Tuesday about an objectionable status. "Two offences were registered and 5 people were detained. A mob had gathered outside Laxmipuri Police Station demanding legal action against them. When it was returning, some miscreants pelted stones and an offence registered against that too at Laxmipuri PS," he said.

Pandit said some organisations had given a call for 'Kolhapur Bandh' on Wednesday and they had gathered at a location. When their agitation concluded and they were returning, some miscreants pelted stones like yesterday, the SP said. He said the police have initiated legal action against them. "Mob has dispersed. Police were deployed everywhere. The situation is under control," Pandit said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said it was the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. "I also appeal to the public to maintain peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty."

Today's development comes just two days after the police filed a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Aurangzeb during a procession in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. The procession was held in Fakirwada area at 9 am on Sunday, the Bhingar Camp police official said on Monday.

"Amid music and dance in the procession, four persons carried posters of Aurangzeb," he said. An offence was registered against these four persons under Indian Penal Code sections for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, and other offences

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such acts will not be pardoned. "If someone flashes a poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he said.