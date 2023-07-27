Manipur crisis: INDIA alliance MPs to visit strife-torn northeastern state on July 29-30  

A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit strife-hit Manipur on July 29-30 to take stock of the situation on ground. A delegation of around 20 Opposition leaders will visit Manipur on these days, as per Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited some places in Manipur. Opposition leaders have been seeking permission to visit the violence-hit state for some time but have been denied so due to the volatile situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm as the deadlock over the Manipur violence continued. Opposition MPs arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes to protest against the Manipur violence. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said wearing black clothes is a “symbolic protest” to support the people of Manipur. Chadha also sought the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said Opposition leaders are wearing black clothes against the “arrogance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Opposition leaders do not get a chance to speak in Parliament.

“We do not get a chance to speak in the Parliament. We demanded that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and have a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue. Don’t know why the Prime Minister is not speaking. We were forced to bring a no-confidence motion,” Chowdhury said.

He further said that this no-confidence motion “will not bring down” the BJP-led Central government but the Opposition has “no choice”. Chowdhury also reiterated the Opposition’s demand that Modi should speak on Manipur in front of the country.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi over his silence on Manipur violence. He also asked why Modi has not visited Manipur yet.

“You would be surprised why is the PM of the country not going to Manipur and speaking on it. It is because Narendra Modi is the PM of only a selected few, of RSS. He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has set Manipur ablaze,” Gandhi said in his video message. The Congress leader also said in his video message that the BJP and RSS cannot the pain of Indians since they “want to divide India”.

Also Read: Monsoon session 2023: Lok Sabha adjourned as Opposition raises Manipur issue

Also Watch: UFO, 'non-human' bodies, alien vehicles in US; former intelligence official David Grusch’s shocking claims about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) during UFO hearing

Also Read: WATCH: When PM Modi predicted no-confidence motion in 2023 in his 2019 speech in Lok Sabha