Manish Sisodia returns to Tihar jail without meeting ailing wife as her condition worsens

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was released from Tihar jail on Saturday, was unable to meet his ailing wife as she had been rushed to the hospital due to a deterioration in her health, sources from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) told PTI.

After leaving his residence, Sisodia headed back to the central prison.

The Delhi High Court granted permission on Friday for the incarcerated AAP leader to visit his ailing wife at their home. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma instructed the superintendent of Tihar jail to accompany Sisodia to his residence between 10 am and 5 pm.

According to AAP sources, Seema, Sisodia's wife, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing a decline in her health. Seema has been battling multiple sclerosis and was previously hospitalized last month as well.

"She was taken to the emergency ward of LNJP Hospital. Sisodia arrived at AB-17, Mathura Road, at 9:38 am in a prison van to meet his ailing wife. He was escorted inside the house under tight security. However, he could not meet her as she had to be hospitalized due to further health complications," a party source explained.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court requested a report from LNJP Hospital concerning the health condition of Sisodia's wife. The court reserved its decision on his interim bail plea for a period of six weeks in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his purported involvement in the scam. He has been in custody since then, and his bail application in the CBI case was rejected on May 30 by the high court.

On March 9, Sisodia was also arrested in a separate case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is presently in judicial custody.

The high court explicitly stated that Sisodia is prohibited from engaging with the media or any individuals other than his family members. Furthermore, he is not allowed access to phones or the internet.

(With PTI inputs)