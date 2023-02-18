Manish Sisodia summoned for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called in the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The questioning, which will happen tomorrow, will be taking place almost three months after filing the chargesheet in the case, officials said Saturday.

The chargesheet currently has named seven defendants, including arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally. Liquor trader Sameer Mahendru, Hyderabad-based former UK trade official Arun Ramachandra Pillai, TV channel MD Mootha Gautam, the then deputy excise commissioner Kuldeep Singh and the then assistant excise commissioner Narender Singh are also named in the chargesheet.

Sisodia, who has been summoned for questioning on Sunday, is not named as an accused in the chargesheet.

The Delhi government's policy of granting liquor licences is said to have favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it. "It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc."

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has vehemently refuted all charges.

