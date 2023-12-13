Mohan Yadav, Vishnu Deo Sai to take oath as MP, Chhattisgarh CMs today; PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to attend

Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday will take their oaths as Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively. While Mohan Yadav will take oath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground, Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath at Raipur's Science College Ground at around 2 pm today.

Jagdish Devda from Mandsaur and Rajendra Shukla from Rewa have been elected as Deputy CMs. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been elected as the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. In Chhattisgarh, senior BJP leaders Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma have been appointed as Deputy CMs. Former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh has been elected as the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, other CMs and party workers will attend the swearing-in ceremony in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, news agency ANI reported citing senior BJP leaders.

Vishnu Deo Sai also invited former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former deputy CM TS Singh Deo and Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij for the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Raipur. The state government has also invited other political officers and dignitaries for the same.

Mohan Yadav won from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency by a margin of 12,941 votes. Yadav has previously won from this constituency in 2013 and 2018. He also served as a Cabinet minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

He is also known for his contribution to Madhya Pradesh's higher education sector as the Higher Education Minister. Associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he is known for having an aggressive stance on issues of Hindutva. He has also worked on the issue of Bangladeshi immigrants and spread awareness regarding the same throughout the country.

Vishnu Deo Sai, on the other hand, secured victory in the Kunkuri assembly seat in Chhattisgarh with a huge margin. Sai won this constituency with a total of 87,604 votes. He defeated Congress' UD Minj with a margin of 25,441 votes.

Sai has served in various capacities including the former state BJP chief and ex-Union minister. He won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. He was not given a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The saffron party won Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with a landslide majority in the recently conducted Assembly Polls. In November's assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Madhya Pradesh as it won 163 seats in the 230-member assembly whereas the Congress finished at 66 seats. In Chhattisgarh assembly polls, the saffron party bagged 54 of the 90 assembly constituencies whereas the Congress managed to win 35 seats.

