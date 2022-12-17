Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi holds 'halla bol' rally against Eknath Shinde govt; BJP says 'Maafi Mango'

Maharashtra's opposition front Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday started its 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over a number of issues.

The march began around noon at a company near J J Hospital in Byculla and will end at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.



The protest has been organised against the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over a number of issues, including the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, projects from the state being moved elsewhere, and the "insult" of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.



After the Shiv Sena split with the Eknath Shinde faction that joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and overthrew their government, this is the first time the MVA constituents—the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress—have united in such a strong way. The rally will feature participation from important leaders from all three parties. The Pawar family was present at the MVA rally, including Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, his nephew, and Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar.



To ensure that no untoward incident occurs, up to 2,500 police officers have been placed on duty in the streets, according to officials. To further uphold law and order, they added that 317 police officers, 1,870 constables, 22 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, and at least 30 squads of Riot Control Police would be present.



Meanwhile, BJP is holding "Maafi Mango" protests in all six parliamentary districts of Mumbai in response to the MVA's march, accusing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of stirring up a debate over Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's birthplace and party leader Sushma Andhare of demeaning Hindu deities and saints.



Uddhav Thackeray and other MVA leaders have been asked to apologise by the BJP.