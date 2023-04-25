'No curfew, no danga, UP mein sab changa': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targets opposition ahead of civic body poll

Ahead of the urban local bodies’ election in May, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state is no longer affected by riots and curfews. While speaking at Maharaj Singh Degree College in Saharanpur, Adityanath said, “No curfew, no danga, UP mein sab changa” (There is no curfew or riots in UP; everything is fine).



UP CM also targeted the opposition by saying, “rangdari na firauti, ab UP nahi hai kisi ki bapauti” (There are no more extortions or kidnappings for ransom in the state, and UP is no longer anyone’s family legacy.). Both Samajwadi Party and BJP have engaged in a war of words and have also come up with songs to target each other in the election campaigning.



The Chief Minister further assured people that mafias and criminals are no longer plaguing Uttar Pradesh and the state has become a flagbearer of safety, prosperity, and employment.



While listing the achievements of the BJP government in the cities of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, “We have implemented government schemes across the state without any discrimination, and with the support, trust, and collective effort of all. We have appointed a qualified doctor as the mayor of Saharanpur, who will work towards curing all existing problems. Moreover, our police force is strong enough to fight mafias."



“Mafia-apradhi ho gaye ateet, UP bana hai suraksha, khushhaali aur rozgaar ka prateek (Mafia-criminals are now a thing of the past. UP has now become a symbol of safety, prosperity and employment,” Chief Minister said.



He also highlighted the fact that the youth of Saharanpur, who earlier had to go to Meerut to get a degree, would get it in their home district after the establishment of Maa Shakumbhari University.



While giving an example of riots, Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said,“Sikh brothers were attacked here as riots over the Gurdwara broke out. Today, there is no curfew in any part of UP. In the past, due to the terror created by miscreants, parents were reluctant to send their daughters away from home for education. However, today, a fearless environment has been established in UP.”



“Those who only talked about casteism exploited their own caste the most,” he added.

