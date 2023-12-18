Parliament security breach: Delhi Police writes to Meta over deleted 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page

The Delhi Police has written to social media giant, Meta, to access the accounts of the six accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case. The police have also sought the details of the now-deleted Facebook page, ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’, where all the six met.

The Delhi Police Counter Intelligence unit has written to Meta that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to access the social media accounts of the accused and details of 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club’ page, including details of other members. The accused created the page, and is now deleted.

WhatsApp chats of the accused have been requested by the police too, as their mobile phones were damaged. Mastermind Lalit Jha threw his mobile phone and burnt those of the other accused in Rajasthan, where he fled after the incident. The recovered parts of these phones have been sent to the forensic department.

The police are also trying to ascertain if the accused have received money from someone to execute the December 13 intrusion. Bank account details of all the accused have also been collected by the police.

The family members of the accused were approached by various police teams. Bank pass books of Neelam Devi and Sagar Sharma were seized from their residences in Haryana’s Jind and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The police have arrested six people – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case. They have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Amol and Neelam also released coloured smoke outside the Parliament premises.

(With PTI inputs)

