Congress MP Rahul Gandhi links Parliament breach to unemployment under PM Modi's rule

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has attributed the recent breach of security in Parliament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, citing unemployment as the underlying cause. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Gandhi pointedly remarked, "The lack of job opportunities due to Modi's policies has led to this breach. Unemployment is the root cause behind the security lapse."

Highlighting unemployment as the paramount concern for the Indian populace presently, Gandhi reiterated, "The security breach has indeed happened. But the point is, why did it happen? The main issue is unemployment. Owing to Modi ji's policies, the people of India are not getting employment."

Further underscoring the impact of unemployment and inflation stemming from the Prime Minister's policies, Rahul Gandhi identified these as pivotal factors contributing to the breach of security within Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, critiquing Shah's reluctance to address the matter within the House while engaging with the media. Responding to Shah's accusation of opposition parties politicising the Parliament security breach, Kharge retorted, "He seeks electoral favour by invoking Congress's name and resorts to demeaning Nehru ji and Gandhi ji."

Tensions between the BJP-led Centre and the Opposition have escalated following the December 13 breach of security in Parliament, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have pointed fingers at the BJP, citing the issuance of visitors' passes in the name of BJP MP Pratip Simha for two of the six accused in the breach.

The incident unfolded during Zero Hour when two intruders leapt into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, brandishing yellow-coloured canisters concealed in their shoes while chanting slogans. The chaos was quelled after MPs and Parliament security personnel overpowered them. Two additional accused staged a protest outside the premises.

Amidst this, the mastermind behind the breach, Lalit Jha, remained elusive until his surrender to the police on Thursday night. Four accused, including the intruders, were remanded to police custody for seven days, while Lalit faced a similar fate on Friday. Another individual, Mahesh Kumawat, has been detained in connection to the incident.

In a separate engagement on Friday, Rahul Gandhi engaged with visiting students from Harvard University in Delhi, expressing his commitment to ensuring that every Indian student receives the requisite exposure and opportunities to become global ambassadors. Gandhi has been actively engaging with students across various Indian and international universities during his overseas visits.