Parliament's Winter Session to commence from December 4, to have 15 sittings

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from December 4 and continue till December 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday. The session, spread over 19 days, will have 15 sittings. The Winter Session will begin just a day after the declaration of assembly results of five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 4th December and continue till 22nd December having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session.#WinterSession2023 pic.twitter.com/KiboOyFxk0

The Winter session usually commences in the third week of November and concludes ahead of December 25. Three key bills that seek to replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. The bill was introduced in the Monsoon session, but the government did not push for its passage in the special session of Parliament.

The opposition and former chief election commissioners protested against the move as the bill seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

(With inputs from PTI)