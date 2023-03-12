PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says 'unfortunate that questions were raised about India's democracy in London'  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s remarks during his recent UK visit. Addressing a large gathering of people in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad, PM Modi said that it was "unfortunate" that questions were raised about India's democracy in London.

"India is not only the largest democracy but is the mother of democracy.. It's unfortunate that in London, questions were raised about India's democracy. Some people are constantly questioning India's democracy,” PM Modi said on Sunday.

#WATCH | "India is not only the largest democracy but is the mother of democracy...it's unfortunate that in London questions were raised about India's democracy...Some people are constantly questioning India's democracy...": PM Modi in Hubballi-Dharwad pic.twitter.com/PyBVul8rTg — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

The remark came after the Wayanad MP told British parliamentarians in London that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition and structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack."

Gandhi alleged that the media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary, and Parliament are all under attack.

PM Modi made the remark in Karnataka where he laid the foundation stone of over a dozen projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore.

He inaugurated the 118 km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, a new campus of IIT Dharwad, and the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station.

"In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. Youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up the pathways of prosperity and development," PM Modi said.

"Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities in Karnataka. One is known for technology while the other is known for tradition. It is quite significant to connect both the cities through technology," the PM said on Sunday.

