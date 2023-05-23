PM Modi in Australia: Meeting with business leaders, bilateral talks with Anthony Albanese, defence cooperation and more on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the final leg of his three-nation tour in Australia on Monday. Modi met business leaders and discussed economic opportunities in India as well as the reforms undertaken by the current government. He was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell and other officials in Sydney.

The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by the Indian-Australian community in Sydney upon landing. Members of the Indian diaspora chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ as they welcomed the Prime Minister. Prior to his Australia visit, Modi held discussions with Quad leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Here’s what we know about the PM Modi’s Australia visit so far

1. Prime Minister Modi started the day by meeting top business leaders including former Fortescue Metals Group CEO John Andrew Henry Forrest AO, Australian Super CEO Paul Schroder, Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart, and Fortescue Future Industries Executive Chairman Dr Andrew Forrrest.

2. The Prime Minister held one-on-one discussions with these business leaders.

3. They discussed economic opportunities in India and the reforms undertaken by the current government aimed at making the country a desirable investment destination.

4. Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on May 24.

5. The two Prime Ministers will discuss issues related to harmony in society, trade and investment, Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade and work to strengthen people-to-people links. They will also discuss issues such as renewable energy and defence and security cooperation.

6. Talking about the India-Australia relationship, Modi said mutual trust between the two countries translated into greater cooperation over time especially on defence and security issues.

7. Modi said in an exclusive interview with The Australian newspaper that he wants to take relations with Australia to the “next level”, implying deeper defence ties to support the creation of an “open and free” Indo-Pacific.

8. The Prime Minister said, “India believes that these challenges can be addressed only through shared efforts”.

9. Australian PM Anthony Albanese said he looks forward to visiting India in September to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

10. The Prime Minister will also attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s Indian diaspora.

