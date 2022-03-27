PM Modi lauds local products, hails India for meeting $400 bn export target

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India achieving its export target of USD 400 billion this fiscal shows that the demand for its items is increasing all over the world, and asserted that when every Indian gets 'vocal for local', it does not take much time for the "local to become global".

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi hailed the potential of India and said the basis of its strength is the country's farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs, the MSME sector and people from many different professions.

"It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of USD 400 billion has been achieved and I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world," the prime minister said.

"When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of our products further," he said.

He said that India achieving the export target of USD 400 billion, i.e. Rs 30 lakh crore, at first instance, might come across as a matter related to the economy, but it is related to the capability of India.

In a way, this means that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world and that the supply chain of India is getting stronger by the day, Modi said.

The nation takes great strides when resolutions are bigger than dreams, he asserted.

When there is a sincere effort day and night for the resolutions, they attain fruition, he added.

Noting that new products from all corners of the country are reaching foreign shores, Modi cited leather products from Hailakandi in Assam, handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur and black rice from Chandauli.

"Now, you will also find the world famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai too and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most importantly, an array of new products are being sent to newer countries," he said.

Exports increased by 37 per cent to USD 400 billion during April-March 22, 2021-22 against USD 292 billion in 2020-21.

For the first time ever, India's merchandise exports have crossed USD 400 billion in a fiscal. In 2018-19, the outbound shipments had touched a record of USD 330.07 billion.

In his remarks, he also highlighted that during the last one year through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, the government has purchased items worth more than one lakh crore rupees.

Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs and shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government, he pointed out.

"There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government. However, the country is changing now; the old systems are also changing. Now even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one's goods to the government on the GeM Portal this is the New India," Modi said.

He asserted that the country now not only dreams big, but also shows the courage to reach that goal, where no one has reached before.

On the basis of this very courage, all of us Indians together will definitely fulfil the dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the prime minister said.

