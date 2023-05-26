PM Modi shares a video of new Parliament building: Here's how it looks from inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of the newly constructed Parliament and said that the new building will make every Indian proud.



“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” the PM tweeted along with the video.

The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride. pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023



The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday (May 28) will start with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by PM Modi.



PM Modi will further join Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in dedicating the new Parliament House to the nation. The four-storey building has the capability of housing over 1,200 MPs.



Constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, the new Parliament building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. Marshals of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have a new dress code in the new parliament.



The main function of inauguration of the new Parliament building is likely to begin on Sunday noon in the presence of the Prime Minister, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh among others. Invitations have also been extended to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil, Congress president and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of opposition parties.

At least 21 opposition parties have announced a boycott of the inauguration function, while 25 parties - 18 NDA constituents and seven non-NDA parties will be present at Sunday's event

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

The government will issue a commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

