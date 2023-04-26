scorecardresearch
PM Modi to pay final tributes to Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh: Report

Badal, the five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, who had been battling age-related health issues for some time, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 94

In light of Parkash Singh Badal’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly scheduled to visit Chandigarh to pay his last respects to the veteran leader, according to ANI.

As soon as the news broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on Twitter, acknowledging Badal's contribution to Indian politics and the nation as a whole. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times."

Prime Minister Modi also shared his personal connection with Badal, whom he had known for several decades. He added, "Shri Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers."

 

Published on: Apr 26, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
